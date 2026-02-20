Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Kavon Reeves was last seen Friday evening in Larimer, police say, and he is only considered endangered due to his age.

Kavon was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and beige tennis shoes.

He is described as 5 feet tall, weighing about 100 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he’s known to frequent the East End and Downtown.

Anyone with information on Kavon’s location is urged to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group