Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help from the public while they search for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Pearis Hunter is missing from the Knoxville area of the city.
She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police think Pearis is wearing a hoodie and pajamas but don’t know the color of the clothing. She could be in the Robinson area.
Anyone with information on Pearis’ location should call police at 412-323-7141.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group