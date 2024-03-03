Woman sexually assaulted near Pitt’s campus, police say

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Police are investigating an early morning sexual assault near campus.

In a crime alert issued Sunday morning, Pitt Police say a woman was sexually assaulted around 2:10 a.m. on Melwood Avenue between Centre Avenue and Bayard Street.

The woman told police the man who assaulted her displayed a knife, hit her in the face and stole her phone.

Pitt Police describe the suspect as a man who is approximately 30-40 years of age, has a thin build and stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall or, 5 feet, 7 inches tall. The man was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, cargo pants and a ski mask.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the City of Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 and reference CCR #240044729 or Pitt Police at 412-624-2121 and reference report #24-00772.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group