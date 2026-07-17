Pittsburgh police searching for missing 39-year-old woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Sanchazerae Coleman, 39, last had contact with her mother on Wednesday and was reported missing shortly after.

Coleman is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She is known to frequent locations in the Hill District and Uptown neighborhoods, including De Ruad Street, Moultrie Street and Centre Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or dial 911.

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