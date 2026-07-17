Picklesburgh to open as planned Friday despite poor air quality due to wildfire smoke

PITTSBURGH — Picklsburgh will open as planned on Friday, despite the Code Purple air quality alert in effect.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership posted the following announcement on its page.

“We know people look forward to Pickesburgh and that many have traveled a long way to be here. Over the past 11 years, we’ve dealt with plenty of weather challenges, but wildfires and air quality is a new one for us.

“We’ve made the decision to open Picklesburgh as planned today at noon. We’ll continue monitoring conditions throughout the day and have given vendors and staff the flexibility to decide what’s best for them.

“We encourage everyone to use their own judgment when deciding whether to attend. We understand some people may choose to sit today out. We’re hopeful conditions improve and look forward to a great rest of the weekend.”

Canadian wildfire smoke prompted a Code Purple Air Quality alert for all of Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Protection, a Code Purple alert means everyone should avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities, and sensitive groups such as children, elderly residents, and those with respiratory illnesses should avoid all outdoor activity.

It was announced Friday morning that Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & Soakzone will all be closed.

Click here for a list of what’s closed across the area.

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