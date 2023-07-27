Local

Pittsburgh Police trying to identify man believed to be involved in bank robbery

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify a man they say was involved in a bank robbery.

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify a man they say was involved in a bank robbery.

The robbery happened at the Key Bank at the intersection of Penn Avenue and N. Negley Avenue in East Liberty.

Officers say the bank was robbed at 2:57 p.m. on July 17.

Anyone who can provide information about the man is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7161 or FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000.

