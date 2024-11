PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and volunteers gathered Thursday to deliver around 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Police packed up meals at the Holy Assumption of St. Mary’s Church Hall Thursday morning.

Volunteers showed up to deliver the meals as well.

