Pittsburgh police warn of phone scam

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have issued a warning about a phone scam.

🚨FRAUD ALERT!



Police have recently taken four reports from people who say they've received messages from a 412 number from someone claiming to be a Pittsburgh Police sergeant.



The caller states that money is owed or a warrant will be issued.



These calls are FALSE. pic.twitter.com/Ej1ldXOxwn — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 3, 2024

The department says they’ve taken four reports from people who say they’ve received messages from a 412 number, with someone claiming to be a police sergeant.

The caller states that money is owed or a warrant for the person’s arrest will be issued. When the person returns the call, a voicemail message claims they have reached Zone One.

Pittsburgh police say they will never demand money or take money from individuals over the phone or in person.

The department is taking reports on these incidents. Anyone who has received the calls is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group