Pittsburgh pools to offer chairs, loungers for first time this summer

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh city pools will offer chairs and loungers for the first time this summer, beginning on June 15.

The city has purchased nearly 300 chairs and loungers for pools across the city. These will be available in designated areas based on deck space and pool attendance numbers, offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Season passes for city pools are currently available for purchase at the Oliver Bath House. Starting on opening day, passes can also be bought at all outdoor pool locations.

Adult passes cost $30, while adults over age 60 can purchase passes for $20. A family of four can acquire a pass for $60. Children under 15 who live in the city receive free passes, as do disabled veterans, active duty military and activated reservist guard members.

As the city prepares for the pool season, CitiParks is actively recruiting lifeguards. Individuals interested in becoming a lifeguard can complete an interest form to receive training and certification from the CitiParks Aquatic team.

The next lifeguard training class is scheduled to begin on May 6.

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