Pittsburgh Popcorn facility issued consumer alert; food items found gnawed by rodents, report says

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh snack shop was issued a consumer alert following a recent inspection.

The Allegheny County Health Department reports 13 violations were found at Pittsburgh Popcorn’s processing facility on Josephine Street on Dec. 4.

Of the violations, inspectors say four create a high risk for foodborne illness. An inspection report states those violations include numerous food products found gnawed by rodents, a pack of used chewing tobacco on the production table close to bagged products, food residue and grease built up inside the popcorn machines. Inspectors also noted rodent droppings and gnawed items throughout the facility and saw a live mouse during the inspection. The report notes that Pittsburgh Popcorn has contracted a monthly pest control service.

The six lower-risk violations include ventilation issues, popcorn machine air filters encrusted with food residue, overflowing dumpsters, rodent bait stored above food and handwashing stations lacking soap and paper towels.

A re-inspection date is still pending.

Click here to see the full report.

