Pittsburgh Power 100: Meet the region’s most influential leaders of 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Business Times has named the 2026 Pittsburgh Power 100, a listing of the region’s most influential business leaders.

The complete 2026 list is presented alphabetically. Profiles will be published in the Feb. 13 weekly edition.

It is not a ranking. Rather, it’s a compilation of influencers at this moment in time. Those we define as influential are people with strength, leadership and a drive to succeed. They also are well-connected movers and shakers, people who make things happen. They are the people who are defining the region and adeptly leading their teams, companies and organizations through major challenges and emerging opportunities. The list does not include elected officials.

Here are six of the individuals who made the list:

Kevin Acklin, shareholder, Stevens & Lee

Dan Adamski, executive managing director, brokerage, and JC Pelusi, market director, JLL

Jenn Apicella, executive director, Pittsburgh Robotics Network

Bill Artman, CEO, Giant Eagle Inc.

Jerad Bachar, president and CEO, VisitPittsburgh

Drew Bagnell, co-founder and chief scientist, Aurora Innovation Inc.

To view the full list, click here to see more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group