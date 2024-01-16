Pittsburgh Pride 2024: New location, parade route and more announced

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pride organizers have announced their plans, including a new location and parade route, for this year’s festival.

This year’s festival, ‘Still We Rise: A Pride Revolution,’ will be held at Point State Park on May 31 and June 1.

The weekend will be filled with music, performances, vendors, community booths and the Pittsburgh Pride Parade.

The Pittsburgh Pride March and Parade will be held on June 1. From Liberty Avenue at 11th Street, the march and parade will bear right at Grant Street to continue along Liberty Avenue. The march and parade will continue along Liberty Avenue and proceed to Point State Park.

Pittsburgh Pride 2024 Parade Route (Pittsburgh Pride)

On June 2, the celebration will move the heart of Bloomfield with live entertainment, food trucks, local vendors and more.

Last year, there were 200,000 people who turned out for Pgh Pride and this year, it’s expected to grow.

Organizers said the three-day event is more than a party and that there’s something for everyone.

“It’s a great celebration to let other folks know within the community, ‘I see you and I’m here with you and I’m fighting with you,’ said Deana Stanley, Co-Executive of Pittsburgh Pride

The lineup of performers, speakers and musicians has not yet been announced.

Click here for more information on the Pittsburgh Pride website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group