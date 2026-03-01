Pittsburgh protesters oppose US strikes on Iran, military escalation in Middle East

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of demonstrators gathered at Schenley Plaza in Oakland on Saturday evening as part of what organizers called a nationwide day of emergency protests following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Shouts of opposition filled the plaza as protesters held signs and called for an end to military escalation in the Middle East.

Claire Cohan, who attended the demonstration, said she felt compelled to speak out.

“When I woke up this morning and saw that we and Israel had bombed Iran, we were the aggressors,” Cohan said. “I was appalled, and I knew I had to speak out against war.”

Pittsburgh’s Party for Socialism and Liberation joined other organizations across the country in organizing the protest.

Group leaders called the Trump administration’s actions unlawful.

“It’s both illegal under U.S. Constitutional law, as well as international law. He did not seek any authorization from Congress,” June Wearden with Pittsburgh’s Party for Socialism and Liberation said.

Organizers said about 50 people attended.

Several demonstrators said they fear further escalation could lead to a prolonged conflict.

“People are against this war. They do not want a forever war in the Middle East,” another speaker said.

The Trump administration has defended the strikes, saying they were necessary for national security and to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Republican Congressman Mike Kelly voiced support for the president’s decision in the following statement:

“President Trump’s decisive military action in Iran once again reinforces his commitment to American security both at home and abroad. Iran has proven time and time again it should not have nuclear weapons. The Iranian regime remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terror and has repeatedly targeted America and its allies for years,” said Rep. Kelly. “Iranian leaders should work with U.S. officials to reach a diplomatic deal as soon as possible. God bless the men and women of our American military for their courage, dedication, and commitment.”

One demonstrator said she hopes Saturday’s protest sends a message to lawmakers.

“Well, I’m hoping that some of our political leaders will begin to hear that this is not the way we should go,” she said.

Organizers plan to hold another protest Monday outside the City-County Building at 6 p.m.

