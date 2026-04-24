Pittsburgh Public Safety gives recap for first day of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety released a recap after the first day of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

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Here are the following numbers officials released on Friday:

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire:

Multiple on scene first aid responses

1 engagement ring recovered from a sewer grate

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police:

North Side

There were 0 arrests made or citations issued within the Draft footprint.

Outside the Draft footprint there were two arrests.

Downtown

4 arrests

2 non-traffic citations

1 firearm recovered

Point State Park

PA State Police made one misdemeanor arrest

Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS:

North Shore, Downtown, and Point State Park

130 calls for service

23 transports

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