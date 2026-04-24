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Pittsburgh Public Safety gives recap for first day of NFL Draft

By WPXI.com News Staff
NFL Draft Football Fireworks explode over the draft stage before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety released a recap after the first day of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR FULL DRAFT COVERAGE

Here are the following numbers officials released on Friday:

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire:

  • Multiple on scene first aid responses
  • 1 engagement ring recovered from a sewer grate

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police:

North Side

  • There were 0 arrests made or citations issued within the Draft footprint.
  • Outside the Draft footprint there were two arrests.

Downtown

  • 4 arrests
  • 2 non-traffic citations
  • 1 firearm recovered

Point State Park

  • PA State Police made one misdemeanor arrest

Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS:

North Shore, Downtown, and Point State Park

  • 130 calls for service
  • 23 transports

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