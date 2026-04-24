Pittsburgh Public Safety gives recap for first day of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety released a recap after the first day of the NFL Draft on Thursday.
CLICK HERE FOR OUR FULL DRAFT COVERAGE
Here are the following numbers officials released on Friday:
Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire:
- Multiple on scene first aid responses
- 1 engagement ring recovered from a sewer grate
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police:
North Side
- There were 0 arrests made or citations issued within the Draft footprint.
- Outside the Draft footprint there were two arrests.
Downtown
- 4 arrests
- 2 non-traffic citations
- 1 firearm recovered
Point State Park
- PA State Police made one misdemeanor arrest
Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS:
North Shore, Downtown, and Point State Park
- 130 calls for service
- 23 transports
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