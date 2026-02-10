Pittsburgh Public Safety holds community meeting to plan safety on St. Patrick’s Day

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety met with various business owners and community groups to plan out a safe St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The Office of Nighttime Economy met with the bar and restaurant owners, community groups, state liquor control and city departments to begin planning holiday festivities and how to keep them safe.

The meeting primarily focused on the St. Patrick’s Day parade through the South Side.

Police, medics and firefighters were present.

Documents shared at the meeting focused on preventing drinking and driving, open containers and fire hazards. They also discussed sidewalk sales and porta-john placement.

Officials said they believe the celebration will go smoothly if all parties involved work together.

