Local

Pittsburgh Public Safety, National Weather Service launch ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’ campaign

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh Public Safety, National Weather Service launch ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’ campaign

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety and the National Weather Service launched a “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” campaign, meant to highlight water safety.

The program encourages people to turn around when they see flood waters instead of trying to drive through them.

The event, held Thursday, unveiled “road may flood” signs that will go up around the area.

“It only takes six inches of water to wash away a person, and 12 inches to wash away a vehicle, so we are very encouraged to see these signs going up around the City of Pittsburgh,” said Alicia Miller, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service. “Our recommendation is always to turn around, don’t drown.”

According to experts, flooding is one of the most deadly natural events.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Allegheny County
  • Wife of worker who fell from roof, died in Robinson Township working to keep legacy alive
  • Woman charged with arson for allegedly starting fire in East Liberty Whole Foods stairwell
  • North Side residents voice concerns about Allegheny General Hospitalâ€™s expansion plans
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read