Pittsburgh Public Safety, National Weather Service launch ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’ campaign

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety and the National Weather Service launched a “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” campaign, meant to highlight water safety.

The program encourages people to turn around when they see flood waters instead of trying to drive through them.

The event, held Thursday, unveiled “road may flood” signs that will go up around the area.

“It only takes six inches of water to wash away a person, and 12 inches to wash away a vehicle, so we are very encouraged to see these signs going up around the City of Pittsburgh,” said Alicia Miller, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service. “Our recommendation is always to turn around, don’t drown.”

According to experts, flooding is one of the most deadly natural events.

