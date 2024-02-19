Pittsburgh Public School students recall opportunity to perform with Drake, J. Cole, Lil Durk

Imagine sharing the stage with your favorite artist at a sold-out concert. That’s exactly what a lucky group of Pittsburgh Public Schools students had the opportunity to do over the weekend, at PPG Paints when artists Drake, J. Cole and Lil Durk traveled to Pittsburgh.

From practicing to performing next to some of today’s biggest artists, this lucky group of students from Westinghouse Academy and Faison K-5 had the opportunity of a lifetime this weekend when they performed alongside rapper Lil Durk and J Cole for their hit song, All My Life.

“Literally it said Lil Durk, J. Cole, Drake PPG Paints performing opportunity, I thought it was a joke,’ said Dr. Kimberly Price, the district’s coordinator for performing arts.

Dr. Price said on Wednesday night, when she received the email inviting students to perform at the sold-out concert she was in disbelief, but quickly got to work.

“[There were] 19 kids [that] got to perform on Friday, 20 kids got to perform on Saturday,’” she said.

Azyre Robinson, Imani Clinton, and Heaven Johnson were just three of the students who performed, they each told me this experience was inspiring.

“I love dancing, I love singing so this whole thing made me realize if I can do this, I can definitely do something bigger,” Clinton said.

“I’m going to be even more famous, and I am like ‘wow I can’t believe this is happening,’” Johnson said.

Dr. Price said within 48 hours students, parents, and staff rallied together to put on the show.

“All of these young humans they’ve got it sometimes they just never get the chance to get out there and show it. It changed my life to see those kids,” Dr. Price said.

Students told us Lil Durk rewarded their hard work by paying each of them $100.

“I spent it on a gaming mic I really wanted, it was $99, and I just had enough,” Robinson said.

A gig they all say they would work again.

You can watch the full performance below.





