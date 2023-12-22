Pittsburgh Public Schools appoints new Chief of School Safety

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools appointed a new Chief of School Safety.

An alumna of the district, Dena Young is also the first Black woman to hold this position.

“Chief Young brings a wealth of experience and dedication to ensuring the safety and security of our district,” PPS said in a Facebook post.

Young has been a member of the school police force since 1992.

“Her appointment reflects a commitment to diversity, experience, and community roots. Here’s to Chief Young’s continued contributions to fostering a secure and supportive learning environment for all students!” the district said.

©2023 Cox Media Group