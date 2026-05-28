Pittsburgh Public Schools Board’s decision to pass ‘Future Ready Plan’ sparks strong reaction

PITTSBURGH — After more than two years of debate and months of back and forth, the Pittsburgh Public Schools Board voted Wednesday night to move forward with its controversial “Future Ready Plan.”

In a 6-2 vote with one abstention, board members approved closing 12 schools across nine buildings as part of the district’s long-term restructuring effort.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THE PLAN.

Those school closures include:

Allegheny 6-8

Arsenal PreK-5

Fulton PreK-5

King PreK-8

Linden PreK-5

Manchester PreK-8

Miller PreK-5

Milliones 6-12

South Brook 6-8

South Hills 6-8

Spring Hill K-5

Woolslair PreK-5.

The decision sparked emotional reactions inside the meeting room, including from parent Jazlynn Worthy, who opposes the plan

“When we’re talking about transportation, they can’t guarantee if my children are going to be safe when they go to school,” Worthy said.

District leaders say the changes are necessary because of declining enrollment and aging school facilities.

Superintendent Wayne Walters said some district buildings are more than 90 years old.

“We have amenities that we would like to have in our school buildings,” Walters said. “I mean, we have schools that are still not air-conditioned.”

Walters said it is still too early to know exactly how staff members could be impacted.

Board President Gene Walker said the district’s next steps include working through staffing assignments and transportation planning.

“The district will be preparing staffing, working with the PFT, making sure teachers know where they’re moving, they’ll be working on transportation,” Walker said.

Meanwhile, Worthy said she plans to continue challenging the board’s decision.

“If I search through every nook and cranny to figure out if what they’re doing is legal or illegal, I’m willing to take it there because my children deserve it,” she said.

The plan would not take effect until the 2027-28 school year.

City Controller Rachael Hisler issued a statement on the decision, saying:

“It’s important to recognize that closing school facilities will not address the district’s long-term financial challenges in a meaningful way. There will be short-term logistical benefits, but unfortunately, this plan, with its contracted footprint, will not reverse the trajectory of the district’s finances. The most recent projections to the Budget and Finance Committee indicate that the district is headed for a negative $18.8 million fund balance by 2029, and the Future Ready Plan does not change that course. Other projections from the District suggest that with or without the Future Ready Plan, the unrestricted fund balance will go negative in 2028.

“If we really want PPS to be ready for the future, we need the administration and the Board to ensure that the district prioritizes financial stability while our students get the most out of every dollar we spend. My office will continue to provide information about how PPS can save money while improving services, and we hope that the administration and the Board will work with us to make real changes. The future of our school district depends on it.”

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