‘It’s scary’: Neighbors recall hearing deadly e-bike crash in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — New Castle police say a 25-year-old man was killed as he was riding an e-bike up Countyline Street and collided with a Butler County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in the intersection with Walnut Street.

Now, police tell Channel 11 they are looking at everything to figure out why this crash happened.

“Yeah, it’s scary to see that happen,” said Trevor Welsh, who lives nearby.

Police identified the victim as Jaycob Heasley.

“I feel bad for the family. I really do,” said Bonnie Olinger, who lives at the intersection where the crash happened. “I was in my kitchen, and I heard a big bang,” she said. “My husband thought it was me falling.”

She went to look outside and saw the aftermath. She said the rear driver’s side door of the sheriff’s cruiser was dented, the window was broken, and Heasley was in the street.

“I knew he was deceased,” Olinger said.

Heasley was taken to UPMC Jameson, where he died.

While many neighbors question whether the deputy stopped at the stop sign on Walnut Street, the New Castle Police chief told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek there’s no evidence of that.

“We’re obviously looking into everything, but there’s been no evidence of that presented to us yet,” Chief David Cumo said. “We’re not sure if a parked car may have obstructed their view slightly when pulling out of there. However, the speed of the e-bike may have been a factor in this, too, so we’re not sure yet.”

Chief Cumo is urging e-bike riders and drivers of other vehicles to be alert on the roads because these e-bikes are very quiet.

“At least with motorcycles, you can generally hear them coming up the roadway, but not with these bikes,” Cumo said. “So always, it’s best to use extra caution when you’re proceeding through intersections or just driving around on the roadways.”

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