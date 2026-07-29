Pittsburgh Public Schools’ chief of staff facing assault, strangulation charges

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools’ chief of staff is facing assault and strangulation charges.

Lamar Blackwell, 31, of Pittsburgh, was charged in April.

According to court documents, Blackwell was arrested on Sidney Court after a woman told police he grabbed her by her wrist and choked her. Police said the woman had redness on the left side of her neck.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh Public Schools for comment. A spokesperson for the district said:

“The District is aware of a personal legal matter involving Mr. Blackwell. The matter remains before the court, and Mr. Blackwell is complying with the court-established process. He continues to serve in his role while the legal process moves forward. Out of respect for the judicial process and the privacy of those involved, the District will not comment further.”

A preliminary hearing for Blackwell was originally scheduled on April 23. It has been postponed several times and is now expected to happen in September.

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