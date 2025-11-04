Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders discuss raising taxes at finance meeting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders are thinking about raising taxes next year.

A proposed 2026 budget presented at a finance meeting tonight included a possible tax hike.

The proposal also accounts for the district’s plan to permanently close nine buildings.

Leaders said they are expecting a $12.2 million deficit next year.

That’s down from the district’s $25 million loss from this year.

A vote on the budget is expected in December.

