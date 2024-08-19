Pittsburgh Public Schools holding 12th annual Back-to-School Bash at Acrisure Stadium Monday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is holding its 12th annual Back-to-School Bash on Monday.

The event that helps prepare families for the new school year will be held at Acrisure Stadium. Opening ceremonies are at 10:45 a.m. and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PPS said there are two ways to participate:

In-Person: Pre-registered students will enjoy free haircuts, hairstyles, and manicures inside Acrisure Stadium FedEx Great Hall. Drive-Thru: Families can drive through Gold Lot 1A to pick up free school supplies and other essentials – all without leaving their cars.

There will also be special guests from the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins.

PPS students head back to school on Aug. 16.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group