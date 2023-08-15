Pittsburgh Public Schools holding annual back-to-school event outside Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is holding its annual back-to-school supply giveaway on Monday, Aug. 21.

Organizers said they’ll be providing families with items such as stuffed book bags, food, hand sanitizers, books and more. Families who register can visit Acrisure Stadium for hair and nail care, hygiene kits, stuffed book bags, food and more.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are three ways to participate:

Drive through Gold Lot 1A to pick up supplies

In-person at Acrisure Stadium (available to pre-registered students to receive free haircuts, hairstyles and/or manicures)

Book bag drop-offs at 15 bus stops across the city. Book bags will be available at each bus stop beginning at noon.

Visit www.pghschools.org/btsevent to register. PPS said space is limited.

