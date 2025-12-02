Pittsburgh Public Schools issues 2-hour delay for Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Due to expected inclement winter weather overnight, Pittsburgh Public Schools will delay classes on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Monday night that the district will operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday.

If weather conditions worsen, district officials may choose to cancel school.

The decision to cancel classes will be made by 5 a.m.

