Pittsburgh Public Schools’ new partnership with tutoring site gives students access to tutors 24/7

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A new partnership between Pittsburgh Public Schools and Tutor.com will give all 19,000 students access to tutoring 24/7.

Just in time for the start of school on Aug. 28, students can connect to a live tutor on the site. Students have unlimited access and can get one-on-one help with test prep and homework.

PPS says providing this service advances the district’s mission “to prepare all children to achieve academic excellence and strength of character so that they have the opportunity to succeed in all aspects of life.”

Tutor.com is headquartered in New York City.

