Pittsburgh Public Schools reports decrease in discipline events, looks for more success

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools says its student anti-violence program is showing progress.

“Safe Passage” is aimed at strengthening student safety through violence prevention, conflict resolution and student support.

A meeting was held at the Pittsburgh Public Schools Administration Building on Monday to highlight the initiative’s impact so far.

The district reported a decrease in incidents involving student discipline last school year. Particularly, citing:

23% decrease in total discipline events from 2023–2024 to 2025–2026

16% decrease in students involved in discipline events from 2023–2024 to 2025–2026

100% graduation rate of eligible seniors from 2023–2024 to 2025–2026

63 Student Safety Ambassadors

658 mediations conducted

There is still work to be done, though. In light of recent violence in the community, officials say more work needs to be done.

Officials at the meeting also discussed making sure kids know where they can safely hang out.

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