Wholey’s to hold 8th annual Lobster Grab contest; here’s how to enter

PITTSBURGH — Wholey’s in Pittsburgh will host its eighth annual Lobster Grab contest on Aug. 29.

The event is scheduled for noon at the market located at 1711 Penn Ave. in the Strip District.

Every live lobster purchased between now and Aug. 23 counts as an automatic entry for the contest, with the prize being a spot in the Lobster Grab.

The contest itself features a one-minute countdown. The selected participant must pull lobsters from the market’s live tank and keep them in their arms. At the end of the 60 seconds, the winner is permitted to keep every lobster they are still holding.

The market will contact the winner of the drawing before the event takes place.

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