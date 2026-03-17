Pittsburgh Public Schools will hold asynchronous classes during NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public School District has announced its plans for operations during the NFL Draft.

The district will hold asynchronous classes from April 22-24. That means students will complete assignments provided by their teachers using digital platforms and instructional materials.

This comes as the city prepares to see 700,000 people visiting for the event.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters said the plan will help keep students, teachers and staff safe.

“Our priority is maintaining continuity of learning while recognizing the extraordinary circumstances the city will experience during the NFL Draft,” said Walters. “Transitioning to asynchronous learning allows us to support students academically while helping families navigate the logistical challenges expected across the region.”

PPS has also made some adjustments for PSSA testing, which is scheduled at the same time as the draft.

The new testing schedule is:

PSSA Mathematics (Grades 3-8): April 20 – April 21, 2026

PSSA English Language Arts (Grades 3-8) and Science (Grades 5 & 8): April 28 – May 4, 2026

Make-up Testing Window: May 4 – 8, 2026

The school said Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and 504 plans will continue during the days of the draft.

Anyone with questions, concerns, or support needs is encouraged to contact their child’s teacher or teachers.

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