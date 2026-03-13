Pittsburgh Public Theater, CLO boards will vote to consolidate into one entity

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Public Theater are moving towards combining.

In August of last year, the CLO, Public Theater and City Theatre announced that they were looking to identify potential areas of collaboration, including potential consolidation in the aftermath of recent financial losses. In January, the board of City Theatre announced it had voted against merging, leading to the CLO and Public Theater exploring a two-way consolidation.

Now, the two have announced plans to consolidate into a new organization, revealed in a letter from CLO Board Chair Joseph DiVito Jr. and Public Theater Board Chair Krysia Kubiak. Later this month, the boards of both theaters will vote on a proposal to consolidate, which would lead to a new operating entity being formed. This entity would have a new name, new leadership and a new board. The letter states that this is “not a merger, but the launch of something entirely new and exciting.”

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