Pittsburgh Public Works crews carry out ‘clean and lien’ work on blighted properties with new mayor

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor joined public works crews for a “blitz” of blighted properties in Knoxville.

O’Connor tagged along as crews performed ‘clean and lien’ maintenance on several properties on Friday.

According to the city, when privately-owned properties are full of overgrowth and debris, the property owner is notified three times of property violations. After that, the city reserves the right to go on to the property to remove weeds, overgrowth and debris and place a lien on the property.

O’Connor said it is something he wants the city to keep pursuing.

“This is something our administration is going to push for. I know the councilman is pushing as well. Not just that - abandoned cars, illegally parked cars, things that sit in our streets...You lose pride in your neighborhood if we don’t maintain these things,” O’Connor said.

Public Works brought in crews from each of its divisions to assist with the work on Friday.

