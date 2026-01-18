Engine compartment of city-owned salt truck became engulfed in flames after mechanical failure

PITTBURGH — A city-owned salt/plow truck caught fire in Pittsburgh on Sunday morning.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher confirms firefighters were sent to the intersection of S. 18th Street and Arlington Avenue around 8:45 a.m. for a reported truck fire.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official said the DPW driver saw the engine and brake lights come on and pulled over safely before the engine compartment became engulfed in flames.

There were no reported injuries. The official said the cause of the fire was deemed to be the mechanical failure of the engine.

