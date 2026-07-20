Pittsburgh Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who guided congregation through tragedy, retires

PITTSBURGH — The man who guided Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life congregation through tragedy is retiring.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers offered his last sermon at the Tree of Life Congregation this weekend.

“Well, my term as your tour guide is coming to a close. I can only hope and pray that you found my presence to be worthy of that response. For if so, I am incredibly gratified,” Myers said.

He has served as the rabbi and cantor for the Tree of Life in Pittsburgh since the summer of 2017.

Myers is also a survivor of the October 27, 2018, synagogue shooting.

He was leading a prayer when a gunman opened fire in the Squirrel Hill synagogue, killing 11 worshippers.

Since then, he has worked to spread the message that love is stronger than hate.

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