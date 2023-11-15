Pittsburgh ranked among best Ohio River metros for economic development

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has made the top five in Site Selection Magazine’s annual analysis of economic development in metro areas along the Ohio River.
The Steel City is ranked No. 5 with 44 projects totaling $445 million in investment and 2,129 jobs. The result comes from an index of corporate end-user facility investment data entered into Site Selection’s proprietary Conway Projects Database over an 18-month period.
The Louisville, Kentucky metro came out on top, with 70 projects totaling over $2.25 billion in investment.
Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.
