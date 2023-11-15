Local

Pittsburgh ranked among best Ohio River metros for economic development

By Haley Cawthon – Assistant managing editor—digital, Louisville Business First

Point State Park A view of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a focus on the Point, where the Allegheny (left) and Monongahela Rivers converge to form the Ohio River -- from the upper station of one of two remaining inclines that (as of 2019) descend from here atop Mount Washington. One car (shown in this image) is just departing as another leaves the station below, heading upward on an adjacent track. (Photographer: Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has made the top five in Site Selection Magazine’s annual analysis of economic development in metro areas along the Ohio River.

The Steel City is ranked No. 5 with 44 projects totaling $445 million in investment and 2,129 jobs. The result comes from an index of corporate end-user facility investment data entered into Site Selection’s proprietary Conway Projects Database over an 18-month period.

The Louisville, Kentucky metro came out on top, with 70 projects totaling over $2.25 billion in investment.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

