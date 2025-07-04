Pittsburgh region boasts record 10 Fortune 500 companies in 2025, led by PNC Financial Services

In 2025, there were 10 companies with headquarters in the Pittsburgh region on the Fortune 500 list of the United States’ largest companies, led by PNC Financial Services Group Inc. at No. 131. This was the most Pittsburgh firms to make the list since the magazine expanded its methodology in 1995 to include nonindustrial companies.

In the very first Fortune 500 in 1955, there were two Pittsburgh companies in the top 10, with United States Steel Corp. at No. 3, behind only General Motors and Jersey Standard (now Exxon Mobil) and one spot ahead of General Electric.

In the seven decades in between, there have been significant changes, including mergers, privatizations, headquarters moves, new companies being launched, and the change of methodology in 1995 by Fortune that added hundreds of nonindustrial firms to the list that had been limited to basically industry-focused companies until that time. That change ushered PNC and Mellon Financial Corp. onto the Fortune 500.

