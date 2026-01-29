Pittsburgh Regional Transit deploying fleet of vehicles to help clear snow

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it is deploying part of its own fleet of vehicles to help clear snow.

PRT said at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday that it plans to run its own snowplows and dump trucks this evening in an effort to get its services back to normal.

They will strategically target areas that are known to be trouble spots for buses and bus stops. This primarily includes parts of Bon Air, Brookline, the Hill District, the North Side, Greenfield, Homewood, Lincoln Park, Polish Hill and Fineview.

“While overall conditions are improving, some parts of the system are still impacted,” said Don Rivetti, PRT’s chief maintenance officer. “This approach allows us to focus on specific locations that continue to affect bus operations and access to stops, and to do our part as a good neighbor in the communities we serve.”

Their crews will also focus on areas where they are aware of complaints about accessibility and snow buildup.

PRT said its busways are cleared of snow. They are still working on park-and-ride lots and stations.

“When challenges linger after a storm, it’s important that we work together to support residents,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “PRT’s efforts are helping improve access for riders and neighborhoods across the county.”

Their efforts will continue on Thursday and Friday when they plan to pivot their attention to the Central Business District.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group