Pittsburgh Regional Transit to open 5 University Line stations on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is getting ready to open five new bus stations Downtown.

The newly-installed stops open on Sunday and are part of the University Line bus rapid transit project. The new stations are located at Ross Street, William Penn, Market Square, Wood Street and Steel Plaza.

PRT officials say opening the stations is a major milestone for the $291 million project that will connect Downtown Pittsburgh, Uptown and Oakland.

“These stations are part of a system designed to prioritize transit riders,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “The University Line will reshape how Pittsburgh moves. Opening these stations marks real progress toward delivering a more reliable and safer transit experience and shows what we can accomplish when we invest in our infrastructure and our future.”

PRT says riders will experience immediate improvements with seating and canopies that provide shade and protection from the elements. Soon, they’ll have access to safety features and real-time arrival screens.

The first phase of University Line construction is nearly complete and phase two starts in January.

