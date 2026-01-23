Pittsburgh Regional Transit prioritizing safety, working to maintain service during major snowstorm

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it is prepared to maintain its service in the safest way it can during a major winter storm this weekend.

On Friday, PRT said it is making moves to be as reliable as possible for passengers this weekend, but emphasized that, above all, safety is its number one priority.

“Our top priority during winter weather is safety – for our riders, our employees, and everyone sharing the road,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “Our teams are experienced, prepared, and ready to respond as conditions change, and we appreciate the patience of our riders as we work to keep service moving as safely and reliably as possible.”

In an effort to keep transportation flowing and passengers safe, crews will begin salting and plowing all PRT property on Saturday morning. That includes its facilities, stations and rights-of-way on Saturday morning.

Buses will continue to run to the best of their ability, but PRT says they will only be able to operate where the roads allow them to. A good rule of thumb to consider is that if a personal vehicle cannot safely travel in an area, it is unlikely that a bus can.

Detours will be implemented one trip at a time on bus routes based on road conditions. If a street is unsafe, buses will remain on main roads. PRT said routes that include hilly routes could be delayed until they are plowed.

On the tracks, PRT is hoping to get ahead of the curve by running rail cars without passengers in an attempt to clear routes before revenue service begins. Sleet cutters will be installed to help remove snow and ice accumulation on the overhead power lines, PRT said.

Riders are encouraged to track buses with TrueTime to stay on top of detours and service changes and minimize their time spent outside and in the snow.

Ultimately, PRT asks anyone who must go out to have patience and encourages anyone who does not need to travel to stay at home.

All ACCESS paratransit service is canceled on Sunday. That could resume on Monday, but PRT is currently asking the public to expect delays.

The Downtown Service Center is expected to be open on Monday.

Anyone who needs to speak with customer service can contact them by calling 412-442-2000.

