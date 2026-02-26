Pittsburgh Regional Transit suspending portion of Silver Line service for electrical work

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit says a portion of the Silver Line will close for electrical service next week.

The nine T stations between Library and Lytle will be out of service from 10 a.m. on Monday through 3 p.m. on Friday.

Crews will be working to replace and reinforce overhead electrical lines.

Shuttle buses will be running between the Library and Lytle stations. PRT encourages travelers to get on those shuttles near existing light rail stations located on Library Road and Brightwood Road. The shuttles are expected to run on the regular rail schedule, but could be delayed because of traffic.

Anyone who needs assistance or has questions is encouraged to contact PRT Customer Service by calling 412-442-2000, messaging @PghTransitCare on X, or using live chat at ridePRT.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group