Pittsburgh Regional Transit University Line construction work to expand along Forbes Avenue

PITTSBURGH — Construction work on the Pittsburgh Regional Transit University Line project is moving ahead.

Work will soon expand along Forbes Avenue in Uptown between Stevenson and Jumonville Streets, PRT says. Three new PRTX stations will ultimately be located within the current work zone.

Starting Monday, crews will work weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of March. Saturday work may also be added, with the schedule being weather-dependent.

There will be no parking along Forbes Avenue between Stevenson and Jumonville streets, and some bus stops may not be available during construction activities, PRT says.

PRT contractors will relocate water and sewer infrastructure, install new sidewalks and curbs and run electrical lines. Fifth and Forbes avenues will get all-new sidewalks as part of the project.

Future project phases will include PRTX stations with upgraded passenger amenities, bus lanes, resurfaced roadways, landscaping and greenery.

The $291 million University Line project began in September 2023 and is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group