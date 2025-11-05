Pittsburgh residents confused, concerned as back-and-forth over SNAP benefits continues

PITTSBURGH — Uncertainty continues for SNAP recipients.

President Trump caused some confusion today when he appeared to threaten not to resume snap benefits unless democrats voted to reopen the government.

That’s despite court orders mandating the administration keep the nation’s largest food program running.

Channel 11 spoke with organizers at the farmers market in Lawrenceville who say there is just a lot of confusion right now and people don’t know if or when their benefits will be back.

Brandon Syer is a vendor for Tiny Seed Farm, and he sees firsthand how SNAP benefits help his customers.

“When I was on the north side on Friday on Halloween, 75% of customers were using snap tokens or snap bills,” Syer said. “I think it’s wrong to cut those benefits. I think it shows a callous nature because a lot of people depend on these things.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters this afternoon that “the administration is fully complying with the court order.”

Governor Josh Shapiro spoke out about the SNAP lapse and placed the blame on Republicans..

“The best way we can feed people is by getting the federal government to reopen, and getting Donald Trump and republicans to do their job in the short term.”

In the middle of the back-and-forth, everyday people remain uncertain and concerned.

“[There is] a bit of confusion and uncertainty about what the next few months are going to be and maybe beyond that…waiting for what’s going to happen when the government isn’t shut down anymore,” said Bryanan Johnson with Lawrenceville United.

