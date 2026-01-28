Pittsburgh residents frustrated as some side streets remained unplowed days after winter storm

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 crews drove through several Pittsburgh neighborhoods to speak with neighbors on Wednesday about the road conditions. One man in Greenfield said his hill is dangerous to walk up, days after a winter storm.

“You can see there’s lots of footprints everywhere. People are trying to navigate the hill,” Stewart Davis, who lives at the top of Delevan Street. “It’s just kind of difficult. Even if it’s a bright and sunny day, this hill will take the breath out of you. So, it’s really difficult whenever it’s covered in a foot of unplowed snow.”

Some of those footprints belonged to our Channel 11 crew as we struggled to get up the hill to speak with Davis. He said he’s had to miss work for several days, and his patience is wearing thin.

“This is just too much for a little Honda Civic,” Davis said.

In Squirrel Hill, Channel 11 spoke with Roddin Shirazian, a senior at Shadyside Academy. His school had in-person classes on Wednesday, but he couldn’t get out of his driveway.

“I guess the one word would be annoying,” Roddin said. “I’m missing out on stuff. I’m missing school, I’m going to have to retake tests and everything.”

And in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, neighbors said Watt Street was completely blocked by a pile of snow. Shortly after Channel 11 arrived, a plow showed up and cleared the street.

“They are secondary streets, so they are taken care of secondarily, but they need to be taken care of,” said Dorin Moorefield, a business owner in the Hill District.

The city of Pittsburgh posted on Facebook saying:

“This morning and afternoon, there will be 45 DPW vehicles and dozens of contractors out working to clear tertiary roads and alleys. Crews will also continue to work on widening main roads and plowing and salting secondary roads.”

