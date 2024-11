PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh restaurant was named on OpenTable’s list of Top 100 Restaurants in the United States.

Morcilla, a Spanish-influenced restaurant in Lawrenceville with a family-style menu, is one of two Pennsylvania restaurants to make the list.

The list is based on reviews from more than 14 million diners.

