Pittsburgh Restaurant Week returns, here’s who’s participating

PITTSBURGH — Restaurant Week has returned to Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week has been held twice per year since 2012, providing diners with the option of a special, discounted meal at participating restaurants. This summer meals range from $20.25 to $55.25 and some places charge a fluctuating amount for lunch versus dinner.

The event, which was first conceptualized as a way of attracting diners from outside of the city limits into the city, will run this summer from August 11 to 17. Those interested in dining are encouraged to make reservations, mention restaurant week to their servers and tip generously. Menus for the restaurants are available online.

Some of the restaurants participating include:

1930 by Atria’s (Mount Lebanon)

Alfabeto (North Side)

Atria’s (McMurray)

Benihana (Greentree)

Bigelow Grille Kitchen & Bar (Downtown)

Bill’s Bar and Burger (Downtown)

Cafe Momentum (Downtown)

Carmella’s Plates and Pints (South Side)

Cellars Speakeasy (Strip District)

Coast & Main Seafood and Chophouse (Monroeville)

