Pittsburgh Restaurant Week returns, here’s who’s participating

PITTSBURGH — Restaurant Week has returned to Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week has been held twice per year since 2012, providing diners with the option of a special, discounted meal at participating restaurants. The winter meals range from $20.26 to $55.26, with some locations charging a fluctuating amount between lunch and dinner.

The event, which was first conceptualized as a way of attracting diners from outside of the city limits into the city, will run from January 12 through 18. Those interested in dining are encouraged to make reservations, mention restaurant week to their servers and tip generously. Menus for the restaurants are available online.

Here are 10 participating restaurants:

The Abbey on Butler Street (Lawrenceville)

Alfabeto (North Side)

Alihan’s Mediterranean Cuisine (Downtown)

Barcelona Wine Bar (Downtown)

Benihana (Greentree)

Bistro 19 (Mount Lebanon)

Bryant Street Tavern (Highland Park)

Cadence Clubhouse (North Hills)

Cafe Momentum (Downtown)

Carmella’s Plates and Pints (South Side)

