Pittsburgh Riverhounds announce South Shore stadium expansion, boosting capacity to 15,000

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds will expand their South Shore stadium, increasing capacity to 15,000.

The expansion will allow the stadium to meet U.S. Soccer’s Pro League Standards for Division One sanctioning, and it would position the Riverhounds to be included in the United Soccer League’s upcoming Division One professional men’s league, set to launch in 2028.

The stadium upgrades will include more premium seating, a club with banquet space and suites, enhancing the venue’s ability to host additional sports and entertainment events.

“This expansion is going to be great for our fans and allow us to take our teams to the level we want to reach,” said Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger. “It’s also going to bring additional events here that will help the entire Pittsburgh community.”

The Riverhounds report significant growth in recent years, with sold-out home matches and an annual attendance growth rate of 11% from 2021 to 2024. Ticket revenue has grown 26% annually since 2021, and the season ticket base nearly doubled over the past three years.

The addition of the Pittsburgh Riveters, the club’s women’s team in the USL W League, has further energized the fan base, officials say. In their first season, the Riveters hosted 28,138 fans for six games, with their inaugural match drawing over 6,000 attendees.

Currently, the South Shore stadium hosts six NCAA varsity teams and has been the venue for numerous large events, including the annual WPIAL Soccer Championships and the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. It is set to host the 2027 NCAA Division III Soccer Championships.

The expansion is expected to attract almost 500,000 people annually, with a significant portion of attendees coming from outside the area, officials say. The economic impact is projected to generate $243.4 million in new taxes for the city, county and state.

