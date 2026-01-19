Pittsburgh Riverhounds sign new forward to boost offense in upcoming season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have added a new offensive weapon to their roster.

Trevor Amann, 27, of Westminster, Colorado, will play for the Riverhounds in the 2026 season, with a club option in 2027, the team announced on Monday.

Amann spent last season playing for Sacramento Republic FC and FC Tulsa. He even faced the Hounds as a substitute for Tulsa during the USL Championship game, which Pittsburgh won on penalties.

“Trevor is a proven goal scorer who brings attacking experience to our group. We’re tremendously excited to see what he can produce in our environment and how he can impact games for us this season,” Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

Amann was the recipient of the 2023 USL League One Player of the Year and Golden Boots awards. At that time, he scored 23 goals during the regular season with the Northern Colorado Hailstorm.

The team added that Amann scored 49 goals in over five seasons while in college.

Approval from the USL and U.S. Soccer is pending.

