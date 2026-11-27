PITTSBURGH — Black Friday shoppers across the Pittsburgh area braved cold temperatures and early alarms Friday as they lined up for deals and continued long-standing holiday traditions.

Some shoppers arrived as early as 1 a.m., while others said they had been waiting outside since 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

At Target, the first 100 people in line received gift cards ranging in value from $25 to $1,000.

“I am only here because my son and the teens wanted to be here, so I picked them all up at 1:00 in the morning,” shopper Nina Spinola said.

Ross Park Mall opened its doors at 6 a.m., drawing shoppers who said Black Friday has become about more than finding deals.

“Just the blessing of friendship, and just seeing the joy of seeing it start, and we are just kicking off the season,” shopper Bobbie Copeland said.

For Stacie Viskovicz, Black Friday shopping is an annual tradition and an opportunity to spend time with her mom and sisters.

“This is a tradition we’ve done for the last, I couldn’t even tell you how many years,” Viskovicz said. “With all of the hustle and bustle, it’s the one day we get together.”

Shopping habits have changed over the years as consumers increasingly use technology to compare prices and plan purchases before heading to stores.

“They probably used AI digital tools to kind of map out, compared to their research, figure out what are the best deals for today,” said Shema Krinsky, marketing director for Ross Park Mall. “Everybody is very mindful of obviously prices, so today is a great day for deals.”

Ross Park Mall said it expects sales to increase about 4% this year compared with last year.

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