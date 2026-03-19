Pittsburgh social club, hookah lounge ordered to close by county health department

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered a Pittsburgh business to close.

A report shows inspectors were at Da Village Social Club/Missionz Hookah Lounge on Tuesday.

According to the report, inspectors found 16 different violations at the business, located along Greenway Drive in Crafton Heights.

One of those violations — for cleaning and sanitation — is considered “high risk” based on the Centers for Disease Control’s inspection priorities.

Inspectors reportedly found that the business has nowhere on the main floor for washing, rinsing or sanitizing because the three-bowl sink doesn’t have a faucet.

The ice bin also reportedly had residue buildup on the inside and a clogged drain line. An upstairs steam table was also found with buildup.

Inspectors claim they found remnants of vomit and feces in the upstairs men’s bathroom toilet and both sinks, after improper cleaning.

Other reported violations include the business operating without a valid food permit and remodeling without approved plans, a lack of hot water and cigarette butts in food preparation areas.

Click here to read the full report.

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