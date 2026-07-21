Pittsburgh starts annual search for City Hall Christmas tree

PITTSBURGH — There’s no better time to start preparing for the holiday season than Christmas in July!

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works’ Forestry Division already has its focus set on Christmas and began its annual search for the city’s official Christmas tree on Tuesday. It’s Downtown’s only live outdoor tree and one of the Golden Triangle’s oldest holiday traditions.

Each year, the tree that stands on the portico of the City-County Building on Grant Street is sourced locally after residents submit their tree for consideration.

Evergreens of any variety that are a minimum of 40 feet tall are eligible. Forestry officials encourage the public to submit overgrown and endangered trees, since they try not to disturb healthy trees.

The Forestry division gives preference to trees located within Pittsburgh, but will consider trees from Allegheny County.

City officials will move, secure and transport the tree in mid-November. After the holidays, the tree is recycled into mulch that’s used in Pittsburgh parks.

Anyone interested in donating a tree from their property should contact the Department of Public Works Forestry Division at 412-665-3625.

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